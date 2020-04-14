PREVIOUS|
OnePlus shows off low-cost Bullets Wireless Z neckbuds

The company says these new neckbuds offer great battery life

During the launch of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, Oneplus also showed off a new version of its Bullets Wireless Z neckbuds that are available in several colours

The company’s promo video says that the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds can charge for 10 minutes for ten hours of audio listening and that a full charge gets 20 hours of playback.

The new Bullets Wireless Z colours, including ‘Black,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Mint’ and ‘Oat,’ are a significant improvement over the dark green hue released last year.

These are a lower-cost option compared to the OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 since they come in at $69.85 CAD. The OnePlus Bullets from last year cost $99 in Canada.

We’ll have more on OnePlus’ new Bullets Wireless Z neckbuds in the coming weeks.

