There was a brief time period where it seemed like Apple’s often-rumoured augmented reality (AR) glasses project might have been cancelled, though it seems that’s no longer the case if recent rumours are accurate.
Nearly always-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that Apple’s AR glasses will launch in 2022 at the earliest, as first reported by MacRumors. In a sense, this timeline makes sense since Apple first showed off the Apple Watch in 2013 before launching the wearable in April 2015. The tech giant also showed off the HomePod in June 2017 before releasing the smart speaker in February 2018.
In the Apple Watch’s case, the tech giant left this gap between reveal and release so developers could start creating software for the wearable. It’s possible Apple could be aiming to adopt a similar strategy with its rumoured AR glasses. A conflicting report from Jon Prosser, a YouTuber who recently made a name for himself in the Apple leak scene, states that the glasses will release in March-June 2021. Prosser claims to have seen them and says that they’re “sleak as hell.”
Previous rumours sourced from DigiTimes (a source that isn’t always right) and The Information hinted that the AR glasses could launch in 2022. The AR glasses are rumoured to feature a high-resolution display but will utilize the iPhone for processing power. This, in theory, would also ensure that the glasses remain sleek and light since they won’t require onboard processing hardware. The glasses are also expected to run a new operating system called rOS (reality OS), with apple working on touch, head gestures and voice as ways to control the glasses’ software.
In Kuo’s report regarding Apple’s AR glasses, the analyst also says that Apple is planning to release a new 10.6-inch iPad and an iPad mini that measures in at somewhere between 8.5-inches and 9-inches during the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021, respectively. It’s unclear if these new iPads will feature minimized bezels and a revamped design like the iPad Pro line. Given that the rumoured tablets will probably be positioned as Apple’s entry-level, it’s likely that they will still feature Touch ID and sizable bezels.
