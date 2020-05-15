PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2020

May 15, 2020

3:05 PM EDT

Disney+ Canada

Disney has unveiled all of the new titles coming Disney+ in Canada in June 2020.

While not as big as all the Star Wars content that launched in May, June brings a modest group of new shows and movies.

Here is the full list by day:

Friday, June 5th

  • Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
  • America’s Greatest Animals
  • Chasing the Equinox
  • Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
  • Secrets of Wild India (S1)
  • The Greeks (S1)
  • Weird but True!  (S1-2)
  • Wild Hawaii (S1)
  • Women of Impact: Changing the World
  • Be Our Chef – Season Finale Episode 111 “The Spectacular”
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 106  “Visualization”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 131 “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 127 “George Montano: Plasterer”
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 104 “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
  • Disney Insider – Episode 106 “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Friday, June 12th

  • Mighty Med (S1-2)
  • The Liberty Story
  • The Story of the Animated Drawing
  • Walt & El Grupo
  • Artemis Fowl – Premiere
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 105 “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 107 “Score”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 132 “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 128 “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Friday, June 19th

  • 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
  • Big Sur: Wild California
  • Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
  • Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
  • Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Finale Episode 108 “Connections”
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 106 “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 133 “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 129 “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Friday, June 26th

  • Man in Space
  • Mars and Beyond
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
  • Raven’s Home (S3)
  • Tarzan
  • Tarzan II
  • Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2; Premiere (all 6 episodes)
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 107 “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 134 “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 130 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The company recently announced it had over 54.5 million paid subscribers worldwide.

Source: Disney+ Canada

