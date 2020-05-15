Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2020

Disney has unveiled all of the new titles coming Disney+ in Canada in June 2020.
While not as big as all the Star Wars content that launched in May, June brings a modest group of new shows and movies.
Here is the full list by day:
Friday, June 5th
- Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
- America’s Greatest Animals
- Chasing the Equinox
- Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
- Secrets of Wild India (S1)
- The Greeks (S1)
- Weird but True! (S1-2)
- Wild Hawaii (S1)
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- Be Our Chef – Season Finale Episode 111 “The Spectacular”
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 106 “Visualization”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 131 “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 127 “George Montano: Plasterer”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 104 “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
- Disney Insider – Episode 106 “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”
Friday, June 12th
- Mighty Med (S1-2)
- The Liberty Story
- The Story of the Animated Drawing
- Walt & El Grupo
- Artemis Fowl – Premiere
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 105 “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 107 “Score”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 132 “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 128 “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”
Friday, June 19th
- 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
- Big Sur: Wild California
- Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
- Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
- Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Finale Episode 108 “Connections”
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 106 “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 133 “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 129 “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”
Friday, June 26th
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- Raven’s Home (S3)
- Tarzan
- Tarzan II
- Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2; Premiere (all 6 episodes)
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 107 “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 134 “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 130 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”
Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The company recently announced it had over 54.5 million paid subscribers worldwide.
Source: Disney+ Canada
