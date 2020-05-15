PREVIOUS|
SyrupCast 218: Mac vs PC showdown

What's better: the Surface Book 3 or the new 13-inch MacBook Pro?

May 15, 2020

4:20 PM EDT

This week, SyrupCast regulars Patrick and Brad are joined by Microsoft maestro Jon Lamont for a classic Mac vs PC showdown.

Jon, of course, is in the PC corner representing Microsoft’s new Surface lineup, while keeping the entire third-party Windows manufacturer ecosystem in his back pocket.

Patrick faces off from across the ring using the new 13-inch Macbook Pro and MacBook Air as a tennis racket to deflect Jon’s various arguments.

As the competition boils down, we realize that both ecosystems are closer than ever in form, function and hardware. The real problem is ecosystem lock-in and getting used to a slightly different way of doing things on each operating system.

