Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in March 2020

Shadow of the Colossus is now available on the service

Feb 26, 2020

3:25 PM EST

Every month, Sony offers free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.

From March 3rd to April 6th, PS Plus members will be able to download Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces for free.

Shadow of the Colossus

Developer: Bluepoint Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Genre: Action-adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: February 6th, 2018
Metacritic score: 91
Regular PlayStation Store price: $29.99 CAD

Fight and kill gigantic beast with only your sword and bow in order to save the one you love.

Sonic Forces

Developer: Sonic Team
Publisher: Sega
Genre: Platformer
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: November 7th, 2017
Metacritic score: 57
Regular PlayStation Store price: $29.99 CAD

Defeat the evil Dr. Eggman by creating your own custom hero character in fast-pace action with powerful weapons. You can also play with as the dark Android hedgehog Shadow.

PS Plus members will be able to try out the game Predator Hunting Grounds for free from March 27th until the 29th.

