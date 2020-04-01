SiriusXM Premium Streaming content is free until May 15

SiriusXM and Howard Stern announced that SiriusXM will start offering free access to Premier Streaming content to listeners in both U.S. and Canada until May 15th.
Stern offered the first free show, hosting his Howard Stern Show on channel 100 from his home.
This is available to anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber; they can download the app or go to SiriusXM.ca/streamfree and start listening. There’s no need to add your credit card information.
Listeners can also get news from CNN, Fox News, CNBC, MSNBC, CBC Radio One and BBC World Service.
Additionally, there’s a #StayHome Radio with a feel-good, ad-free music channel that launches on April 1st. #StayHome Radio is streaming on channel 179 and features artists like Lizzo, Coldplay, Pink and Bob Marley.
Furthermore, listeners have access to more than 300 channels and hundreds of exclusive ad-free music.
SiriusXM app is available on Android and iOS, as well as smart TVs, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku and more.
Source: SiriusXM
