SyrupCast 212: Samsung Galaxy S20 rumours, the (possible) death of Blackberry phones

We're really hoping to get a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Flip at Unpacked

Feb 7, 2020

12:50 PM EST

This week the SyrupCast crew is taking a look at smartphones from the past and the future.

Patrick, Brad and special guest Ian, MobileSyrup’s publisher, talk about the legacy of Blackberry devices and what it means that the brand has cut its ties with Chinese phone manufacturer TCL.

Following that, Dean Daley, our resident phone leak expert, takes the third seat at the table to lay out our expectations for Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11th.  The team discusses all three of the rumoured flagships — the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra — a new rumour regarding Galaxy buds and of course, the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip.

As always, let us know what you think of the new segments, or if you have something specific you want us to discuss next week by tweeting @Patrick_ORourke.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Direct download link

