Telus Pik TV regular price is now $20 per month

A PikTV promotion gives customers $10 off for 24 months

Feb 7, 2020

1:55 PM EST

Pik TV, Telus’ live TV streaming service that’s only available in Quebec, B.C. and Alberta, is getting a price increase.

The service is now $20 per month off-contract, which is double its previous price. First reported by iPhone in Canada, Pik TV customers can sign a 24-month contract for $10 each month. However, after the 24th month, the price will go up to $20.

Pik TV lets users pick channels and let them watch TV live and on-demand, additionally you’ll be able to watch it on your Apple TV, iOS and Android devices.

The B.C.-based telecom says that the regular price is subject to change without notice.

You can also get Pik TV with a 4K Apple TV from $20 per month.

Source: Telus Via: iPhone in Canada

