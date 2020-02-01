Phone leak roundup: Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Moto G Stylus [January 25 — 31]

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are constantly getting leaked.
Top brands like Huawei, Samsung, Google and Apple tend to get leaked the most with Google’s smartphones sometimes being nearly completely revealed months in advance of their official release.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. Specifically, any leak that has occurred from January 18th to the 24th.
Spoiler alert: most of these rumours are about upcoming Samsung devices and Motorola handsets.
Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly sport a 1.05-inch outer screen and a 6.7-inch FHD+ 22:9 aspect display. The smaller screen will be called the ‘Focus Display.’ Additionally, it’s tipped come in black and purple, and feature a 3,300mAh battery.
While the date previously leaked, it looks like Samsung’s U.S. website has confirmed that the Galaxy S20 series will launch on March 6th. Unfortunately, it’s still unclear when the Z Flip will release.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 and the S20+ will feature a 64-megapixel camera. The camera will be used for lossless zoom and 8K video.
A render of the Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Buds+ has leaked online. The phone is rumoured to feature 100x zoom.
Motorola
Motorola is looking to launch two new smartphones soon. The first one, the G Stylus, is probably the more interesting of the two. First, the render was leaked by Evan Blass and later on the week, live images of the handset were spotted online.
Another Moto G8 handset leak reveals that the handset will sport a hole-punch camera, up to 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 6.39-inch display. Additionally, it features a 16-megapixel primary shooter, a macro shooter as well as a wide-angle camera.
