Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to sport purple colour and 1.05-inch outer display

On February 11th, Samsung is rumoured to finally officially show the world the Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean company’s attempt to compete against the Motorola Razr.
Ishan Agarwal, a 17-year-old leaker, has once again tweeted out new information about the often-rumoured, upcoming smartphone.
According to Agarwal, the Z Flip features a 1.05-inch sAMOLED outer screen, which Samsung will call a ‘Focus Display.’ Further, the internal glass display will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a long 22:9 aspect ratio.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's outer 1.05" sAMOLED Display is called "Focus Display". Internal Glass Display is 6.7" FHD+ Display 22:9 (pretty long). 15W Fast Wired and 12W Wireless Charging, 3300mAH Battery divided into (925+2375)mAH. Will have Stereo Speakers. #GalaxyZFlip https://t.co/kL7zbTenNz pic.twitter.com/vW35uMJcPK
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 30, 2020
Additionally, the foldable features 15W wired charging and 12W wireless charging, along with a 3,300mAh battery. Agarwal’s tweet says the battery is divided into two parts 925mAh and 2375mAh. He also states the device will sport stereo speakers.
The Z Flip will continue to feature Samsung’s Dual Aperture primary cameras, and sport ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Purple’ colours that both feature a prismatic effect that I believe is similar to the Note 10+’s Aura Glow colour. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ and Wireless Powershare.
Image Credit: Ishan Agarwal (@ishangarwal24)
Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)
Comments