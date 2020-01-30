PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to sport purple colour and 1.05-inch outer display

Jan 30, 2020

12:02 PM EST

On February 11th, Samsung is rumoured to finally officially show the world the Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean company’s attempt to compete against the Motorola Razr.

Ishan Agarwal, a 17-year-old leaker, has once again tweeted out new information about the often-rumoured, upcoming smartphone.

According to Agarwal, the Z Flip features a 1.05-inch sAMOLED outer screen, which Samsung will call a ‘Focus Display.’ Further, the internal glass display will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a long 22:9 aspect ratio.

Additionally, the foldable features 15W wired charging and 12W wireless charging, along with a 3,300mAh battery. Agarwal’s tweet says the battery is divided into two parts 925mAh and 2375mAh. He also states the device will sport stereo speakers.

The Z Flip will continue to feature Samsung’s Dual Aperture primary cameras, and sport ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Purple’ colours that both feature a prismatic effect that I believe is similar to the Note 10+’s Aura Glow colour. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ and Wireless Powershare.

Image Credit: Ishan Agarwal (@ishangarwal24)

Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)

