Moto G8 rumoured to feature hole-punch shooter and launch at MWC

Evan Blass has recently leaked a Motorola handset with a stylus; however, it seems like the company has more up its sleeves.
According to 91mobiles, Motorola will be heading to Mobile World Congress 2020 to reveal its Moto G8 handset.
This phone will sport a design similar to the company’s Motorola One series. The G8 will pack a punch-hole display placed in the top-left corner, with a vertical triple rear-facing setup. The primary shooter will be isolated from the other cameras, which will sport an ultrawide-angle and macro lenses.
Additionally, the handset will continue to feature a rear-facing fingerprint scanner embedded into the Motorola logo. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack on top, as well as a volume rocker and power button on the left.
The phone will come with two different colour options, either white or blue, and sport a textured finish.
Spec-wise, another rumour indicates the G8 features Android 10 out of the box, with a 6.39-inch 720 x 1,560-pixel resolution display. Further, a Snapdragon 665 chipset powers the device alongside either 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and/or 32GB or 64GB of storage.
This handset reportedly sports a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/1.7 primary shooter, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 118-degree wide-angle sensor.
The hole punch uses an 8-megapixel f/2.0 sensor and on the inside, the phone reportedly features a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging.
This other leak involves more details about the G8 Power. The G8 Power will reportedly feature a 6.36-inch screen, a thinner bottom bezel, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Additionally, the Power will reportedly sport a quad-camera setup, an 8-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 camera, a primary 16-megapixel f/1.7 aperture shooter, a 2-megapixel sensor, an f/2.2 macro lens, and lastly an f/2.2 118-degree wide-angle camera. On the front, the Power sports a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.
Motorola is expected to reveal the G8 sometime during Mobile World Congress. A recent leak also points to the company unveiling a Moto handset with a stylus.
It’s important to note that the Moto G8 Plus launched in Brazil last year, so this device is another variant of the handset.
We’ve confirmed that some of the Moto G8 series and the stylus device will be coming to Canada.
Source: 91mobiles
