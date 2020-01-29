PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 64-megapixel camera reportedly used for 8K video and zoom

It seems like no matter which S20 you pick, it'll be a great choice for pictures

Jan 29, 2020

12:42 PM EST

0 comments

If you’re getting tired of all of these Samsung S20 leaks, don’t worry I hear you. However, there’s so much more that we don’t know about the handset, and thus the leaks must continue.

According to well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the telephoto camera in the S20 and S20+ won’t use pixel binning to become a 16-megapixel shooter. It will instead be used for pixel cropping zoom and 8K video. Pixel-binning combines data from four pixels into one, which allows for more light in a shot. But the S20 and S20+ will use its 64-megapixel shooter instead to help with lossless zoom, the ability crop into a larger picture to make the image look bigger.

Additionally, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly use a 108-megapixel shooter instead of the 64-megapixel shooter.

Samsung’s slate of smartphones will launch on February 11th, and range in prices and sizes.

Source: Ice Universe (@UniverseIce)

Related Articles

News

Jan 28, 2020

11:55 AM EST

Telus launching Galaxy S20 pre-orders on February 11th

News

Jan 17, 2020

1:56 PM EST

Here are the leaked specs for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series with 5G

News

Jan 29, 2020

1:42 PM EST

Samsung rolled out a new teaser video for its upcoming Unpacked event

News

Jan 28, 2020

12:33 PM EST

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders give us our best look at the foldable smartphone yet

Comments