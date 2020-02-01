PREVIOUS|
News

CIBC mobile banking app turns 10 years old on February 2

CIBC is marking the occasion with a look back at some of its app's firsts in Canadian mobile banking

Feb 1, 2020

11:48 AM EST

0 comments

CIBC mobile banking app

CIBC’s mobile banking app turns 10 years old on February 2nd, marking a decade since the bank became the first major Canadian financial institution to offer a mobile banking app to clients.

In a press release, CIBC reflected on the time, noting that the way Canadians bank has changed in the last decade. For example, Canadians can now pay bills, open accounts and send money overseas with their smartphones.

“CIBC is proud to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the first mobile banking app in Canada, marking the first time Canadians could bank on the go anywhere using their smartphone,” said Aayaz Pira, CIBC’s senior vice president of digital and direct banking.

Further, the financial institution shared a list of some of the major additions it made to its mobile banking app since 2010.

  • 2011: Introduced first mobile brokerage app, making it easier for clients to trade on the go.
  • 2013: Introduced first eDeposit and mobile business app for business owners, introduced Android capabilities to clients.
  • 2014: Launches first remote deposit capture feature with CIBC eDeposit.
  • 2015: Launched first banking app on Apple Watch, introduced online and mobile Global Money Transfer.
  • 2016: First digital account opening, lets clients scan drivers’ license and cheque to open a bank account.
  • 2017: Introduced Android Pay, making CIBC the first Canadian bank to support all three leading mobile payment solutions. Also launched free mobile credit scores for clients.
  • 2019: CIBC is first to let customers replace a lost or stolen credit card through mobile or online banking and instantly use the new card with their mobile wallet before the physical card arrives.

CIBC also recently launched the ability to lock and unlock credit cards, real-time notifications when a credit transaction is made and the ability to instantly activate or replace a damaged card online or through mobile banking.

Source: CIBC

Related Articles

News

Nov 8, 2019

2:48 PM EST

CIBC named Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America

News

Oct 28, 2019

12:15 PM EDT

You can now use the CIBC app to report a lost or stolen card

News

Jun 27, 2018

12:07 PM EDT

TD plays matchmaker by connecting house hunters with mortgage specialists

News

Jul 4, 2019

8:11 PM EDT

CIBC offers best mobile banking experience in Canada, finds survey

Comments