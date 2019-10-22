Microsoft Surface Duo and Neo may not support 5G at launch

Microsoft isn’t ready to commit to 5G support for its upcoming Duo foldable smartphone and Neo tablet.
While speaking at an October 21st event in Berlin, Microsoft devices chief Panos Panay was asked whether the two devices will support 5G.
In response, Panay said Microsoft is planning an ambitious roadmap in which 5G devices will be released. However, he would not confirm if this includes the Duo and Neo when they launch in late 2020.
As it stands, it only appears that the pair of devices will support advanced LTE. It’s possible that Microsoft will only debut LTE-capable models of the Duo and Neo in 2020 and then launch 5G iterations in the following months.
Via: Android Central
Comments