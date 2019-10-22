PREVIOUS|
Business

CTV News says its election night coverage was the most-watched in Canada

Oct 22, 2019

5:41 PM EDT

0 comments

CTV

Bell-owned CTV says that its federal election night coverage across CTV News Channel and BNN Bloomberg was the most-watched in Canada, attracting an average audience of 1.6 million viewers between 7pm and 2am ET (4pm and 11pm PT).

Further, during the “head-to-head” coverage window running from 9pm to 2am ET (6pm and 11pm PT), CTV says it had a “33 percent advantage” over CBC’s network (1.1 million) and three times the audience of Global (470,000).

CTV‘s Monday night coverage peaked at 2.9 million viewers at 11:11pm ET (8:11pm PT). The network also says that CP24’s live coverage brought in 1.6 million unique viewers between (4pm and 11pm PT), hitting 547,000 viewers at its peak at 10:32pm.

CTV is available through cable, the web and Android, iOS and Apple TV apps.

The country has voted Liberal leader Justin Trudeau as Canada’s next Prime Minister.

The Conservatives won 121 seats, the Bloc Québécois won 32 seats, while the New Democrat Party won 24 seats. The Green Party won three seats, and former Liberal Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould, who ran as an Independent, won her seat.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2019

4:33 PM EDT

Lucky Mobile launches app to help customers monitor their account

News

Jun 21, 2018

11:39 AM EDT

Sony is shutting down Crackle in Canada on June 28

News

Apr 24, 2019

12:33 PM EDT

CTV over-the-air frequencies updated to make way for mobile spectrum

News

Oct 21, 2019

11:31 AM EDT

Bell reduces prices for its 20GB and 50GB unlimited and shared data plans

Comments