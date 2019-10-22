CTV News says its election night coverage was the most-watched in Canada

Bell-owned CTV says that its federal election night coverage across CTV News Channel and BNN Bloomberg was the most-watched in Canada, attracting an average audience of 1.6 million viewers between 7pm and 2am ET (4pm and 11pm PT).
Further, during the “head-to-head” coverage window running from 9pm to 2am ET (6pm and 11pm PT), CTV says it had a “33 percent advantage” over CBC’s network (1.1 million) and three times the audience of Global (470,000).
CTV‘s Monday night coverage peaked at 2.9 million viewers at 11:11pm ET (8:11pm PT). The network also says that CP24’s live coverage brought in 1.6 million unique viewers between (4pm and 11pm PT), hitting 547,000 viewers at its peak at 10:32pm.
The country has voted Liberal leader Justin Trudeau as Canada’s next Prime Minister.
The Conservatives won 121 seats, the Bloc Québécois won 32 seats, while the New Democrat Party won 24 seats. The Green Party won three seats, and former Liberal Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould, who ran as an Independent, won her seat.
