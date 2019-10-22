Here’s what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass in October and November

Microsoft has revealed a new lineup of games that will soon be added to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand gaming subscription service.
Specifically, the next wave of games accounts for the rest of October and early November on Xbox One.
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill — October 23rd
- Secret Neighbor — October 23rd
- Minit — October 24th
- The Outer Worlds — October 25th
- Afterparty — October 29th
- Lego Star Wars III — October 31st (Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Subnautica — November 7th
It’s worth noting that The Outer Worlds — the Fallout-like open-world RPG from Microsoft-owned developer Obisidian — is launching on Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC on October 25th. This is pretty significant since the game will launch at retail on Xbox One and PC — as well as PS4 and, eventually, the Nintendo Switch — for $79.99 CAD.
The service’s other new PC titles will be revealed at a later date on the official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter. Meanwhile, October’s earlier new Game Pass titles can be found here.
Game Pass for Xbox One regularly costs $11.99/month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC (currently in beta) is priced at $5.99/month. A Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Game Pass for Xbox One and PC and an Xbox Live Gold membership, will set you back $16.99/month.
