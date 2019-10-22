PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass in October and November

The Outer Worlds combat

Microsoft has revealed a new lineup of games that will soon be added to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand gaming subscription service.

Specifically, the next wave of games accounts for the rest of October and early November on Xbox One.

It’s worth noting that The Outer Worlds — the Fallout-like open-world RPG from Microsoft-owned developer Obisidian — is launching on Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC on October 25th. This is pretty significant since the game will launch at retail on Xbox One and PC — as well as PS4 and, eventually, the Nintendo Switch — for $79.99 CAD.

The service’s other new PC titles will be revealed at a later date on the official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter. Meanwhile, October’s earlier new Game Pass titles can be found here.

Game Pass for Xbox One regularly costs $11.99/month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC (currently in beta) is priced at $5.99/month. A Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Game Pass for Xbox One and PC and an Xbox Live Gold membership, will set you back $16.99/month.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

