Election 2019: Here’s how to watch election results

The day has finally arrived for Canada to elect its next Prime Minister.
It’s also the day to elect all 338 Members of Parliament across the country that will be represented in the House of Commons.
Over the past few weeks, federal leaders of political parties have knocked on doors, campaigned and have participated in various debates.
Topics ranged from climate change, affordability, housing, Indigenous affairs, tech and telecom and foreign relations.
Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is also the leader of the Liberal Party, hopes to win his title back. Running against him are Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and New Democrat Party Leader Jagmeet Singh.
Tonight is the last day for Canadians to register to vote, which you can do when you go to the polls.
There are several ways you can watch coverage of the election results. Most news channels will be running special election coverage starting at around 6pm ET/3pm PT
The CBC’s coverage, led by The National’s Rosemary Barton, starts at 6:30pm ET/3:30 PT. You can view this coverage on TV, as well as online at CBCNews.ca and on iOS, Apple TV and Android through the CBC Gem app.
Global News will have coverage on TV, as well as online at globalnews.ca and YouTube.
If you’re in the Greater Toronto Area, there are many spots you can go to watch the election coverage.
Here are some locations that have viewing parties: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, the Gladstone Hotel, Monarch Tavern, Centre for Social Innovation, Beaver Cafe, Glad Day Bookshop on Church, Football Factory, Avling Brewer, Imperial Pub, and the Paupers Pub.
If you don’t know what you need to bring to vote, click here to find out. If you’re a Canadian citizen, it is your democratic right, so go out and vote today.
