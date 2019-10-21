Instagram testing feature to help users determine who to unfollow

News
A leak has revealed that Instagram is working on a feature to help users decide which accounts to unfollow.

Social media app leaker, Jane Manchun Wong, discovered that Instagram performing a test to “group the accounts you follow to make them easier to manage.”

The accounts you follow would appear in categories such as “least interacted with” and “most shown in feed.” Both of the categories would look at the last 90 days of activity.

This feature would be useful to determine which accounts you’re not really interacting with or don’t remember following. It would help you focus on the accounts you care about and actually want to see on your feed.

Since this is just a test, there’s no guarantee when or if the feature will actually roll out in the future.

Source: Twitter Via: Engadget 

