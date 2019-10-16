New provincial website lets Albertans find a family doctor online

Albertans can now find a family doctor online following the launch of a new provincial Find a Doctor website.
Around one in four family doctors in Alberta are currently looking for new patients. In order to make the process of finding a new physician easier, the Primary Care Networks in the province have worked together to launch the website.
All you have to do is go to the website and it will provide a list of doctors who are currently accepting patients in your community.
“There are nearly 1,000 family physicians willing to take on new patients and this site will help connect them with patients who need them,” said Alberta’s Conservative Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a press release.
You can also select preferences such as physician gender and languages spoken. Once you decide on a clinic or doctor, you can request an appointment.
The platform is updated regularly and is free to use. The service can also be accessed by calling Health Link at 8-1-1.
Statistics Canada has estimated that around 18 percent of Albertans currently don’t have a family doctor.
Source: Primary Care Networks
