Motorola will still launch foldable Razr before end of 2019: report

While Motorola has been hushed about its foldable phone, it will still reportedly launch the device by the end of the year.

CNET reports that a person close to the Lenovo-owned company confirmed the news. Additionally, the publication is unclear when the phone will hit the shelves, however.

This upcoming handset will fold like a clamshell. Reportedly, this foldable will be the return of the Razr brand, and the phone will sport a long smartphone-like display, and then fold in half. On the outside, there will be another smaller screen.

Previous reports suggested that the Motorola handset will launch between December 2019 and January 2020 in Europe, following a U.S. launch.

Source: CNET