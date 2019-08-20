Motorola’s foldable RAZR phone could cost $1,500

Motorola upcoming foldable smartphone could feature a $1,500 USD price tag, according to Netherlands-based publication LetsGoDigital.
Oddly enough, it’s rumoured that the phone won’t feature high-end specs. In comparison to the other upcoming foldable smartphones, the Razr handset will reportedly sport a smaller battery and a midrange processor.
This handset will also feature a smaller display than Huawei’s Mate X and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.
The RAZR smartphone will reportedly sport a clamshell design and look similar to a retro flip phone, with a smaller display on the outside of the device.
However, a midrange foldable smartphone that costs $1,500 USD probably isn’t what most consumers are looking for.
The report also suggests that Motorola will release the handset somewhere between December 2019 and January 2020 in Europe, following a U.S. launch.
Source: LetsGoDigital Via: Android Authority
