Huawei Mate 30 will not run licensed version of Android: report

Huawei’s upcoming Mate 30 series will reportedly lack the Android operating system. A report from Reuters indicated that Google confirmed that due to the U.S. ban on Huawei any device released by the company will lack a licensed version of Android or the company’s apps and services.
The Google spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that this specifically relates to Huawei’s Mate 30.
Huawei did previously state that it would like to use Google’s Android operating system on future smartphones, but if needed it will use the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS.
Reuters’ source familiar with the matter indicated that Huawei will launch the Mate 30 series on September 18th, but with this change, it’s possible the handset’s release might get delayed. It’s additionally possible that the launch might continue as planned, however, Huawei may delay selling the device until it’s ready.
Google like many other U.S. companies can apply for a license to continue and work with Huawei, however, it’s not clear if the tech giant has applied or not. Further, Reuters reports that the U.S. Commerce Department has received more than 130 applications from companies but has yet to approve any of them.
Even though U.S. granted an extension for companies to work with Huawei, reportedly it does not include the Mate 30 series.
Huawei’s Mate 30 series and even the Mate X will still likely launch before the end of the year, but will sport HarmonyOS instead of the licensed version of Android.
Source: Reuters Via: 9to5Google
