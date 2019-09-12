Here’s what to expect from the Huawei Mate 30 series event

On September 19th, Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei will show off its latest and greatest, the Mate 30 series.
The event, called ‘Rethink Possibilities,’ will take place at 2pm CET (8am ET/5am PT) in Munich, Germany.
Huawei has published a few teasers on YouTube to get folks ready for its new handsets.
One is titled ‘Rethink Darkness,’ which likely has something to do with the Mate 30’s camera abilities to take pictures in the dark.
Huawei calls the next teaser ‘Rethink Connectivity,’ which likely has to do with the phone’s Kirin 990 chipset that features 5G connectivity. The last video, titled ‘Rethink Possibilities,’ combines Rethink Connectivity with ‘Rethink Darkness,’ ‘Rethink Charging’ and ‘Rethink Speed.’ Oddly enough, there are no other videos for ‘Rethink Charging’ and ‘Rethink Speed.’
As in previous years, Huawei will reveal both the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. To no one’s surprise, the Mate 30 Pro will be vastly different to its counterpart the Mate 30, however, exactly how is currently unclear.
First, we’ll go over the Mate 30 Pro because that smartphone has leaked a lot more than its counterpart.
Mate 30 Pro
What do we know?
Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro will sport the company’s proprietary Kirin 990 chipset. The manufacturer announced the chipset at IFA 2019. In fact, Huawei revealed two 990 chips: one with a 5G component and one without. It’s currently unclear if Huawei will ship out the Mate 30 series with only the 5G variant or if it’s region-specific.
The 5G variant sports a 7-nm processor with EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) and a modem capable of offering up to 2.3Gbps download speeds and 1.25Gbps upload speeds.
Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro will lack Google Play services. Due to the U.S. ban placed on Huawei, the company is not allowed to work with Google anymore. It’s currently unclear, however, if the Mate 30 series will use the Android Open Source Project or the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS however.
What we expect
There have been multiple leaks about the phone’s design, however, the most common design aspect leaked over the past few months is that the phone will feature a waterfall display. The waterfall display uses a curved screen that contours around the edges. The curve is more dramatic than the one found in Huawei’s P30 Pro or even Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series.
As I told you earlier, I didn't want to share this one but because of high popular demand… #HuaweiMate30Pro 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over at @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/nGAvyiS4M2 pic.twitter.com/TB3cUO8wbC
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 4, 2019
Another design element of the Mate 30 Pro is the circular camera setup, based on Huawei’s advertising for the event in the above videos. OnLeaks who collaborated Pricebaba shared 5K renders of the Mate 30 Pro. The render shows both the camera setup and the waterfall display. It also showcases a wide notch and very small top and bottom bezels.
OnLeaks’ render also suggests that the Mate 30 Pro will feature seven cameras. It’ll house four cameras on the back and three within the notch.
Included in the quad-camera module is a 40-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4-f/1.6. The secondary 40-megapixel camera features a 120-degree wide-angle lens with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x zoom and lastly a 3D time-of-flight sensor.
The wide notch will reportedly house three selfie shooters and several other sensors. A 32-megapixel primary selfie camera, an ultra-wide-angle shooter and another time of flight sensor. Further, the Mate 30 Pro will likely sport facial recognition hardware.
Additionally, the handset will lack physical volume buttons but will feature a touch-sensitive area that Huawei placed above the power button. The area will require users to slide their finger up and down to adjust the volume.
Another spec sheet from SlashLeaks contributor Teme shows off even more info about the handset, although it might be incorrect. It’s unclear where Teme got this leak, so you may want to take with a grain of salt.
The front’s waterfall display will reportedly measure in at 6.6-inch, but 6.8-inches if you include the curves. This will be an AMOLED display with an 1176 x 2400 pixel resolution. However, the pixel resolution may be inaccurate, as it would be a step down from the Mate 20 Pro.
The Mate 30 Pro also reportedly features an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, alongside Huawei Face ID 2.0 which can reportedly measure heart and breathing rate.
Additionally, the phone uses a 4,500mAh battery with 40w SuperCharge and 25w Super Wireless charging. Audio-wise, the smartphone will feature a bottom-firing speaker and an under-display earpiece.
The Mate 30 Pro will have up to 12GB of RAM, starting at 8GB and 512GB of storage.
What’s interesting about the data-sheet is that it says the phone will sport EMUI 10.0 with Android 10, but will not feature Google apps. Reportedly, users will be able to install Google apps themselves.
Huawei Mate 30
We actually don’t know very much about Huawei’s Mate 30.
The Mate 30 will reportedly sport a larger notch than the Mate 20.
The notch will reportedly feature two cameras, although those details are unclear.
Additionally, the Mate 30 will sport at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, according to the box leak shared on Weibo. Another leak indicates the Mate 30 will feature a 4,200mAh battery.
That said, it’s important to note that the Mate 30 may not launch in Canada, considering the Mate 20 did not.
Huawei’s new smartphones are only a week away. Keep reading MobileSyrup for more information about these upcoming devices.
Source: OnLeaks/Pricebaba, SlashLeaks’ Teme, Weibo (2)
Image Credit: Pricebaba
