Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [August 12 — 18]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
Amazon’s first-ever original comedy special features Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan. In Quality Time, Gaffigan muses on everything from horses and dog birthdays to travelling and museums.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 16th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Stream Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America
This new HBO documentary highlights a sensitive but important subject — end-of-life choices and death. Directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O’Neill (Axios), Alternate Endings takes a look at some of the non-traditional ways people who are near-death choose to spend their remaining days, including living wakes, green burials, extraterrestrial burials and more.
HBO Canada/Crave release date: August 14th at 8pm ET
Runtime: 1 hour, 7 minutes
Stream Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Creed II
Boxer Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father Apollo in the ring.
Creed II was directed by Steven Caple, Jr. (The Land) and stars Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV) and Florian Munteanu (real-life boxer).
Theatrical release date: November 21st, 2018
Crave release date: August 17th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Stream Creed II here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Our Boys (Season 1)
Based on the true events which led to the outbreak of war in Gaza, Our Boys investigates the murder of Mohammed Abu Khdeir’s and the lasting impact it had on Jews and Arabs.
The mini-series was created by Hagai Levi (The Affair), Joseph Cedar (Footnote) and Tawfik Abu-Wael (Tanathur) and stars Adam Gabay (When Pigs Have Wings), Jony Arbid (Revivre) and Shlomi Elkabetz (Shiva).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: August 12th at 10pm ET, first two episodes (new episodes every Monday)
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Stream Our Boys here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Town
Co-written, directed by and starring Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting), The Town follows a group of bank robbers planning one final heist in Boston.
The film also stars Rebecca Hall (Vicky Christina Barcelona), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker) and Blake Lively (Gossip Girl).
Theatrical release date: September 17th, 2010
Crave release date: August 16th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes
Stream The Town here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
Diagnosis
Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ column of the same name for the New York Times, Diagnosis follows Sanders as she crowdsources diagnoses for mysterious and rare medical conditions.
Netflix Canada release date: August 16th, 2019
Runtime: Seven episodes (43 to 50 minutes each)
Stream Diagnosis here.
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
This Netflix Original film is a continuation of the popular Nickelodeon animated television series Invader Zim, which ran from 2001 to 2006.
The movie follows the alien Zim as he begins Phase 2 of his evil alien plan to conquer Earth, all while his nemesis Dib Membrane sets out to unmask him once and for all.
Series creator Jhonen Vasquez returns to write Enter the Florpus, while original voice actors reprise their roles, including Richard Steven Horvitz (Destroy All Humans!) as Zim, Rosearik Rikki Simons (ShutterBox) as GIR and Andy Berman (Freddie) as Dib.
Netflix Canada release date: August 16th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 11 minutes
Stream Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus here.
Mindhunter (Season 2)
From acclaimed director David Fincher (Fight Club) comes Mindhunter, a crime thriller that sees two FBI agents delve into the psychology of murder in the 1970s.
The series stars Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Holt McCallany (The Losers) and Anna Torv (Fringe).
Netflix Canada release date: August 16th, 2019
Runtime: Nine episodes (47 to 74 minutes each)
Stream Mindhunter here.
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) showcases six diverse comedians in this Netflix Original comedy special.
Netflix Canada release date: August 13th, 2019
Runtime: Six episodes (22 to 29 minutes each)
Stream Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you planning to stream this week? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: Netflix
Comments