Ikea turns its smart home products into its own division within the company

The Swedish furniture company Ikea is cementing its smart home products as a future part of its company with the Ikea Home Smart business unit.
While the company has been making smart home products for a while, but now it’s committed and plans to accelerate its plans.
There’s no mention in the company’s blog post what precisely this means, but it seems likely that we’ll start to see a lot more smart home products from Ikea.
“We have decided to invest significantly in Home Smart across IKEA to fast-forward the development. This is the biggest New Business we are establishing since the introduction of Children’s IKEA,” says Peter van der Poel, Manager IKEA Range & Supply.
Currently, Ikea offers a selection of smart lights, wireless chargers, smart plugs, and recently it’s partnered with Sonos to make Wi-Fi-enabled speakers.
Ikea is also supposed to be launching a series of smart blinds.
Source: Ikea
Comments