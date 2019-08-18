Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Federal government invests $2.2 million to connect rural Ontario communities
- CRTC sets final wholesale rates for access to high-speed broadband networks
- Walmart and Instacart rollout its on-demand delivery service across Canada
- Telus ranks highest in latest OpenSignal mobile experience report
- Starbucks Canada and Uber Eats delivery service now live in Canada
- Capital One hit with potential $600 million class-action lawsuit following data breach
- Green Party of Canada pledges for affordable cellphone, internet prices
- Telus launches Home Assistant for Optik TV customers
- Montreal now permits e-scooter use, with heavy restrictions
- Shopify’s new native chat feature helps merchants and customers connect
- MobileSyrup Back-to-school Gift Guide [2019 Edition]
- Bell plans to use AI to block fraud and spam calls
- Koodo offering some customers $70/15GB, $75/20GB plans
- Sonos might be working on its first portable speaker: report
- Here are Spigen’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ cases
- Federal government invests in EV charging station made from repurposed batteries in Manitoba
- Lyft to operate in Vancouver soon, appoints first general manager for the location
- Bell lowers cost of unlimited plans, offers $65 for 10GB plan in Quebec
- Fitbit Versa Lite Review: Less is more
- Quebec’s first all-electric city transit bus with a 250 km range launches in Laval
- Federal government launches cyber security certification program
- Freedom Mobile goes live in Cranbrook, B.C., offers $45 10GB plan for six months
- Bell, Rogers and Telus tie for Canada’s most trusted carrier: survey
