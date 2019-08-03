Here the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S11 and Google Pixel 4 leaks from last week

Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from July 27th to August 2nd, 2019.
Samsung
This is the last leak roundup to include Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ since the wait for the smartphone is finally almost over.
Reportedly, Samsung could be planning to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in pink, green and blue. It’s unclear if these handsets colours will release in Canada. Notably, all five previous leaks indicated Samsung would launch black and silver gradient colours.
For more on the blue, green and pink colour variants, click here.
Leaks suggest that new colours for the Galaxy Buds will launch alongside the Note 10 and Note 10+. The colour variant that leaked looks similar to the ‘Aura’ silver colour of the previously rumoured Note 10 handset.
For more on the Aura Galaxy Buds, click here.
To learn everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, check out MobileSyrup’s ‘What to expect‘ article.
Surprisingly leaks surrounding the Galaxy S11 have also surfaced online. The leak indicates that the phone will sport the codename ‘Picasso.’ The S11 is also rumoured to include a substantial camera upgrade and support One UI 2.x based on Android Q.
Also, the phone is tipped to feature an in-display camera cutout that is even smaller than the Note 10.
For more on the Samsung Galaxy S11, click here.
While not really a leak, I felt like I needed to include this. Google has revealed even more about the upcoming Pixel 4.
Reportedly the phone will sport a ‘Soli’ sensor — a miniature motion-sensing radar — and face unlock. The Soli chip will allow the phone to recognize gestures and detect when a user is nearby. However, Motion Sense will only be available in select countries.
For more on Google’s announcement, click here.
Apple
All 2020 iPhones will feature 5G connectivity, according to a new leak. The leak suggests all three models will support Sub-6Hz and mmWave wavelengths, allowing them to take advantage of networks rolling out in the U.S., China and Europe.
For more about the trio of iPhones, click here.
LG
LG patented technology for a mobile device with a rollable screen. There’s not much else to say about the patent other than it was filed under ‘Class 9’ which includes smartphones, displays, wearables and more.
LG submitted the patent to the Korean Intellectual Property Office.
For more about this leak, click here.
