What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

After a neverending deluge of leaks and rumours, the August 7th reveal of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ is nearly here.
Similar to the South Korean tech giant’s last few S Pen stylus-equipped smartphones, the Note 10 is set to be a mostly expected update to the flagship smartphone. That said, Samsung likely does have at least a few surprises in store this year.
While the Note line has historically always featured just one device a year unlike Samsung’s S Series, it looks like that is set to change. Rumours indicate that Samsung could be planning three versions of the smartphone: the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ and a 5G specific iteration of that handset that almost certainly won’t be making its way to Canada.
According to my sources:#GalaxyNote10 = 6.3-inch Infinity-O AMOLED, SD855+ or Exynos9825 (7nm), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 12MP Wide + 16MP Ultra Wide + 12MP Zoom, 3600mAh with 45W charging + 15W PowerShare + 25W charger, UFS3.0, S-Pen with “Air Actions” gestures.
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 23, 2019
Regarding technical specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, minimized bezels and a tiny centre-aligned, cyclops-like front-facing camera. Rumours also indicate that the Note 10’s display will only be Full HD+ 720 x 1520 pixels, compared to the Note+’s QHD 1440 x 2560 pixel screen. To put this shift in perspective, Note devices have featured 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution since the Note 4 originally released back in October of 2014.
On the other hand, the Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 3,040 x 1,140 pixel resolution. Given Samsung is releasing two Note devices this year, it’s likely that the company wanted to differentiate the devices in some way.
Other leaked specs include that both phones will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor with at least 8GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. It’s important to note that rumours also indicate that the Note 10 will lack expandable storage. There’s also leaked information suggesting the phones will feature a triple camera system that includes a standard lens, an ultra-wide shooter and a telephoto lens.
Galaxy Note10, Note10+ model.
I don’t know where the photo comes from, please let me know if you know it. pic.twitter.com/XKA4qLs7yw
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 23, 2019
It’s believed that the Note 10+ will feature an additional time-of-flight sensor on the rear for depth sensing. Moreover, there’s a possibility that the Note 10+ could include 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB. Given the phone’s higher resolution and screen size, this makes sense.
The device is also expected to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, marking a significant shift for Samsung. In the past, the company poked fun at Apple and other Android smartphone manufacturers for removing the headphone jack and switching to USB-C. Other rumoured specs include a new pink colour and improved IP69 water resistance.
Regarding the S Pen, rumours hint that the Note 10’s stylus will feature something called “air gestures” that allow users to interact with the phone without actually touching it. You’ll reportedly also be able to activate shortcuts and other actions with the stylus by drawing shapes and gestures above the display.
While Samsung already revealed the Galaxy Tab S6, it’s likely we’ll get more information about the company’s answer to the iPad Pro at Unpacked, including regional availability and pricing.
Further, while Samsung is set to reveal what looks like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on Monday, August 5th, it’s also possible details such as the smartwatch’s pricing and regional availability will be discussed during the event. Further, the new version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to get LTE support, similar to the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4.
Finally, there’s also a possibility that Samsung could spend part of its upcoming Unpacked event discussing the changes the company has made to the Galaxy Fold, though that’s pretty unlikely.
Source: Twitter — @OnLeaks (1), (2), @UniverseIce, @rquandt
Comments