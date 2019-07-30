News
Korean patent office approves LG’s ‘LG Rolling’ mobile device trademark

Jul 30, 2019

3:31 PM EDT

LG’s rollable smartphone might be coming sooner than many thought.

The Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has approved a trademark for ‘LG Rolling.’ LG applied for the trademark on July 19th, and KIPO approved it on July 25th.

LG Rolling TradeMark

The tech giant also submitted trademarks to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The patent describes the device as ‘Class 9,’ which reportedly includes smartphones, displays, wearables and more.

LG Display already created a rollable TV, so to some extent a rollable smartphone seems like a natural next step.

It’s unclear what the device will look like or when LG will launch the rumoured handset.

Image credit: Nashville Chatter

Source: Nashville Chatter

