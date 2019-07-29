News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S11 features ‘Picasso’ codename and camera upgrade: rumour

Jul 29, 2019

2:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S10

While next week Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy Note 10, leaks regarding the Galaxy S11 have already started appearing online.

According to the well-known smartphone leaker, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S11 is currently known by the codename ‘Picasso,’ named after the Spanish painter and sculptor born in the late 1800s. Amusingly enough, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 reportedly sports the codename, ‘Da Vinci,’ a popular painting by the renaissance sculptor.

Further, the phone’s in-display hole punch will reportedly be even smaller than the Note 10’s. The device also sports One UI 2.xx based on Android Q. 

It’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor.

Going off of previous years, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S11 in February. This means we’re still several months away from the device’s official launch, which means plenty of leaks are still on the way.

Source: Twitter — (@UniverseIce)

Related Articles

News

Jun 10, 2019

2:08 PM EDT

Samsung quietly adds telephoto camera update to Live Focus mode on Galaxy S10 series

News

Jul 26, 2019

4:10 PM EDT

Small Google Camera update breaks Assistant voice commands

News

May 28, 2019

4:48 PM EDT

Future Samsung Galaxy devices might come with 100w fast charging tech

News

Jul 27, 2019

3:57 PM EDT

Original ‘Doom’ trilogy makes its way to Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch and more

Comments