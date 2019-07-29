While next week Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy Note 10, leaks regarding the Galaxy S11 have already started appearing online.
Someone asked about the Galaxy S11, there are four things that can be confirmed:
1. Codename "Picasso"
2. The camera has a substantial upgrade
3.Based on Android Q One UI 2.x
4.Hole in display is smaller than Note10
Other than that, it is unknown.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 29, 2019
According to the well-known smartphone leaker, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S11 is currently known by the codename ‘Picasso,’ named after the Spanish painter and sculptor born in the late 1800s. Amusingly enough, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 reportedly sports the codename, ‘Da Vinci,’ a popular painting by the renaissance sculptor.
Further, the phone’s in-display hole punch will reportedly be even smaller than the Note 10’s. The device also sports One UI 2.xx based on Android Q.
It’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor.
Going off of previous years, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S11 in February. This means we’re still several months away from the device’s official launch, which means plenty of leaks are still on the way.
Source: Twitter — (@UniverseIce)
