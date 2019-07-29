It looks like the Galaxy Note 10 could get a new pink colour variant if recent leaks regarding the upcoming smartphone are accurate.
So far we’ve only seen the handset in two colours, including a black and silver gradient referred to as ‘Aura’ in some leaks. Alongside these two colours, we’ll also get pink, blue and green version of the smartphone, according to WinFuture. So far only images of the pink version of the smartphone have appeared.
As always, it’s unlikely all Note 10 colours will make their way to Canada. Further, some of these hues are likely exclusive to Samsung Experience Stores. There’s also a possibility that Samsung will save specific colours for the rumoured Note 10+.
Last year’s Note 9 was only available in ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Midnight Black’ in Canada, with the U.S. getting a ‘Lavender Purple’ colour.
Samsung is set to officially reveal the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7th at an event in New York City.
As is typically the case with Samsung flagship smartphone launches, leaks regarding the Note 10 and Note 10+ have appeared at a furious pace over the last few weeks.
In terms of rumours, the Note 10 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display, a 3,500mAh battery and a weight of 168g. On the other hand, the 6.8-inch Note 10+ features a 4,300mAh battery and a weight of 198g, according to rumours.
Other leaked specs include no 3.5mm headphone jack and a front-facing camera that sits at the top-centre of the smartphone’s display. Further, the Note 10+ is rumoured to feature an additional rear time-of-flight sensor on the rear.
On a side note, if Samsung doesn’t refer to this shade of pink as ‘flamingo,’ I will be very upset.
Update 07/29/2019 2:48pm ET: Images of the green version of the Note 10 have appeared courtesy of Slashleaks user ‘Xiaomishka.’ It’s worth noting that the Xiaomishka only has an accuracy rating of 48 percent on the leak sharing site. As a result, it’s possible this image might not be accurate.
