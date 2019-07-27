Leaked renders reveal new Samsung Galaxy Buds colour, matches Note 10

News
Samsung is preparing a new colour of its wireless Galaxy Buds to launch alongside the Note 10 and 10+ in August.

According to leaked photos acquired by WinFuture, the new colour variant features a similar look to that of the Galaxy Note 10. Unfortunately, for those hoping for a Galaxy Bud refresh, it looks like nothing has changed besides the colour.

Along with the iridescent colour of the buds themselves, the charging case now comes in silver.

New Samsung Galaxy Buds in case

It’s not clear what the name of the new Galaxy Buds will be, but it could be either ‘Aurora Glow’ or plain ‘Silver.’ The new buds will likely cost €149.90 EUR (about $219.56 CAD).

Samsung will reportedly offer new in-ear, AKG-branded headphones as well. These will connect via USB Type-C and have Active Noise Cancelling.

We’ll likely learn more about these new earbuds and headphones when Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 10 in August.

Source: WinFuture

