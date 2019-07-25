News
You can now buy 4K Disney films on Google Play Movies & TV

Jul 25, 2019

6:22 PM EDT

Avengers: Infinity War Thanos throws moon

Google has announced that many Disney movies are now available in Google Play Movies & TV in Ultra HD.

While not every Disney film is available in 4K, some pretty big titles are available to watch right now in UHD.

Here are the movies:

In a statement to Android Police, Google confirmed that the current lineup is only the first slate of 4K content and there will be more to come.

While Google has previously upgraded those who purchased moves in 1080p to 4K for free, it’s unclear if it will do so for these Disney films. Additionally, you can only buy these movies; no rentals are offered.

Source: Android Police

