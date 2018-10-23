Those who have purchased movies through Google Play Movies & TV can expect a 4K upgrade for free.
“When 4K titles are available from participating Hollywood studios, we’ll upgrade your past movie purchases so you can stream in 4K, even if you originally bought the movie in SD or HD,” said Google in a statement.
When you open the Play Movies & TV app, Google will notify you indicating which specific titles have been upgraded.
Additionally, starting now Google Play 4K movies will also cost less, though Google hasn’t indicated how much less.
The Google Play Movies and TV app on 4K Samsung Smart TVs will now also stream 4K content. Additionally, Google is working on 4K support for LG TV as well.
Lastly, with Samsung, LG and Vizio TVs, Google has updated the Play Movie & TV app’s appearance to look more modern with a revamped user interface.
It’s worth noting that Apple also upgraded HD content to 4K that has been purchased through the company’s Movies and TV app.
Source Google Blog
