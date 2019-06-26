Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in July.
- Robin Hood (07/01/2019)
- Elton John: Becoming Rocketman (07/01/2019)
- The Patriot (07/01/2019)
- Point Blank (07/01/2019)
- Defenseless (07/01/2019)
- The Long Walk Home (07/01/2019)
- Queen’s Logic (07/01/2019)
- Sweet Talker (07/01/2019)
- When the Party’s Over (07/01/2019)
- Four Days in September (07/01/2019)
- The Old Man Who Read Love Stories (07/01/2019)
- The Spy Who Dumped Me (07/05/2019)
- Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (07/05/2019)
- Every Act of Life (07/05/2019)
- Matoma: One in a Million (07/08/2019)
- Michelle Obama: Hope Becomes Change (07/09/2019)
- Comicstaan: season 2 (07/12/2019)
- The Act of Eureka (07/15/2019)
- All or Nothing: season 4 (07/19/2019)
- Apollo 11 (07/20/2019)
- Serenity (07/24/2019)
- The Boys (07/26/2019)
- Assassination Nation (07/31/2019)
- Arctic (07/31/2019)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Gods and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and many other platforms.
Comments