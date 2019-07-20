SkipTheDishes celebrates National Ice Cream Day with free Ben & Jerry’s

If you like ice cream — and who doesn’t? — SkipTheDishes is handing out scoops of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 21st.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based tech company plans to set up a ‘Chill Zone’ at 369 Queen Street West where its ‘Dream Team’ will hand out free ice cream from a truck. Additionally, visitors can kick back in the Chill Zone’s comfy chairs.
SkipTheDishes will also set up a seven-foot vacation-inspired photo wall where visitors can snap the perfect summer Instagram pic. Of course, you can always catch a selfie in front of the ice cream truck too.
The event will run from 11am to 7pm on July 21st. Skip is also giving away free ice cream in Vancouver and Montreal.
This isn’t the first time SkipTheDishes has given away ice cream either. Last year, the company gave away 20,000 scoops of free ice cream.
