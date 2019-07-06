Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [July 1 — 7]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
Elton John: Becoming Rocketman
To coincide with the recent release of Paramount’s Rocketman Elton John biopic, Amazon Prime Video is now streaming a documentary about the legendary musician. While Rocketman takes a decidedly dramatized approach, Becoming Rocketman looks at John’s life through real interviews and archival footage.
Becoming Rocketman was directed by Jordan Hill (Freddie Mercury: The Ultimate Showman).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 1st, 2019
Runtime: 58 minutes
Stream Elton John: Becoming Rocketman here.
Crave
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Rocketman isn’t your thing, John’s fellow English music legend Freddie Mercury’s story is now being streamed on Crave in Bohemian Rhapsody. The Oscar-winning film follows the singer’s life from the formation of Queen up to their 1985 Live Aid performance.
Bohemian Rhapsody was directed by Bryan Singer (X-Men) and stars Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Lucy Boynton (Murder on the Orient Express), Gwilym Lee (Jamestown), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Joe Mazzello (The Social Network) and Allen Leech (Rome).
Theatrical release date: November 2nd, 2018
Crave release date: July 5th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes
Stream Bohemian Rhapsody here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + HBO + Movies subscription is required.
Carmine Street Guitars
This Crave Original documentary tells the story of the famous Carmine Street Guitars shop in New York’s Greenwich Village. Store owner Rick Kelly builds guitars from historic buildings as the neighbourhood becomes affected by gentrification.
Carmine Street Guitars was directed by Toronto-born director Ron Mann (Altman).
Theatrical release date: April 2019
Crave release date: July 5th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Stream Carmine Street Guitars here.
Divorce (Season 3)
The third and final season of HBO’s Divorce kicks off this week, following Frances and Robert as they struggle to find love and happiness after divorce.
Created by Sharon Horgan (Pulling), Divorce stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City), Thomas Haden Church (Wings), Molly Shannon (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby) and Talia Balsam (Mad Men).
HBO/Crave premiere date: July 1st, 2019
Runtime: Six episodes (30 minutes each), airing every Monday
Stream Divorce Season 3 here.
South Park (Season 22)
South Park’s 22nd and most recent season is now streaming on Crave. Among other subjects, the animated comedy series’ latest outing takes digs at United States school shootings, modern political correctness, climate change denial and even South Park‘s own attraction to controversy.
Matt Stone and Trey Parker (The Book of Mormon) created the series and also provide voices to many of the characters.
Original broadcast run: September to December 2018 (Comedy Central)
Crave release date: July 1st, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (22 minutes each)
Stream South Park‘s 22nd season here.
Netflix
The Mummy trilogy
With the 2017 Tom Cruise-led Mummy film flop ending plans for a massive “Monster” crossover franchise, Netflix is now giving you the chance to revisit the original Mummy trilogy from many years ago. The three films follow adventurer Rick O’Connell as he travels to ancient locations and deals with reanimated threats.
The films star Brendan Fraser (the Bedazzled actor was born in America to Canadian parents and raised in part in Ottawa and Toronto), Rachel Weisz (The Constant Gardener), John Hannah (Four Weddings) and Arnold Vosloo (24).
For what it’s worth, the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-starring spin-off The Scorpion King is also now streaming on Netflix.
Theatrical release date: 1999 to 2008
Netflix Canada release date: July 3rd, 2019
Runtimes: Around 2 hours each
Stream The Mummy franchise here.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Check out Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man’s first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before seeing its sequel, Far From Home, which is now in theatres. In Homecoming, a young Peter Parker must balance school life while investigating a string of thefts carried out by the villainous Vulture, all while under the watchful eye of Tony Stark/Iron Man.
Spider-Man: Homecoming was directed by Jon Watts (Cop Car) and stars Tom Holland (The Impossible), Michael Keaton (Batman), Zendaya (The Greatest Showman) and Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man).
Theatrical release date: July 7th, 2017
Netflix Canada release date: July 1st, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes
Stream Spider-Man: Homecoming here.
Stranger Things 3
The third season of Netflix’s massively popular science-fiction horror series Stranger Things is here. The series picks up during the summer where the Hawkins cast is enjoying new jobs and budding romances until Will picks up on an otherworldly presence.
The series was created the Duffer Brothers (Wayward Pines) and stars Winona Ryder (The Age of Innocence), David Harbour (Hellboy), Millie Bobby Brown (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland), Vancouver’s own Finn Wolfhard (It), Gaten Matarazzo (Les Misérables), Caleb McLaughlin (The Lion King) and Noah Schnapp (Bridge of Spies).
It’s worth noting that some of the special effects in Stranger Things 3 were handled by Toronto’s Spin VFX.
Netflix Canada release date: July 4th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (49 minutes to 1 hour, 17 minutes each)
Stream Stranger Things 3 here.
Note: Traditionally, this column serves as a round-up for what’s streaming in the current week. However, it’s worth noting that there’s a unique Prime-exclusive concert that Amazon will be livestreaming on Wednesday, July 10th at 9pm ET. The concert will be headlined by Taylor Swift and feature performances by Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.
Amazon says the concert will be available on-demand afterward for a limited time, but in case you want to tune in live, this is your heads-up.
With all of that said, what are you planning to stream this weekend? Are you going to tune into T-Swift’s performance? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: Netflix
