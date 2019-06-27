Taylor Swift to headline Amazon’s Prime Day Concert for members only

Amazon Music is hosting a Prime Day Concert that is being headlined by Taylor Swift.
Amazon is holding the concert on July 10th, which will stream live at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. The concert is only available for Prime members
The concert also features Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Jane Lynch will host the show.
Prime Day Concert will also be available on demand on Prime Video for a limited time, after the show.
To add the concert your watch list, head to primevideo.com/primedayconcert.
Additionally, starting today, Prime members who’ve never used Amazon Music Unlimited can now get four months of the premium streaming tier for $0.99. Amazon Music Unlimited premium tier features unlimited ad-free access to the service’s songs.
Amazon will host its Prime Day starting at midnight on Monday, July 15th PT / July 16th 3am ET and it will continue for 48 hours.
