Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case render suggests it’ll lack a 3.5mm headphone jack

Jul 6, 2019

3:07 PM EDT

Note 9 camera update

Case renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus reveals that the upcoming flagships will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This leak comes from Sudhanshu Ambhore ‘@Sudhandshu1414,’ not the most notable leaker, so it’s good to take this leak with a grain of salt.

Not all Samsung phones feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, this would be a first for the Note series.

The case renders also show the Note 10 series will sport a vertical camera setup and lack the Bixby button.

According to the tweet, the Note 10 will keep the S Pen and will sport a downward facing speaker.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will launch on August 7th.

Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore 

