Case renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus reveals that the upcoming flagships will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack.
This leak comes from Sudhanshu Ambhore ‘@Sudhandshu1414,’ not the most notable leaker, so it’s good to take this leak with a grain of salt.
Not all Samsung phones feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, this would be a first for the Note series.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case renders from all angles.
1/2#Samsung #GalaxyNote10 pic.twitter.com/zT87FwLvgB
— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 5, 2019
The case renders also show the Note 10 series will sport a vertical camera setup and lack the Bixby button.
According to the tweet, the Note 10 will keep the S Pen and will sport a downward facing speaker.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will launch on August 7th.
Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore
