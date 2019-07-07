Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Telus launches new unlimited ‘Peace of Mind’ rate plans, device financing
- Telus’ new plans to prepare ‘incredibly competitive’ industry for 5G, says senior exec
- Virgin Mobile launches $75 10GB plan with overages, ups connection fee to $40
- Rogers partners with Toronto Pearson Airport to provide telecom services
- New Koodo plans range up to 10GB for $75
- Fido reworks plan suite, offers $75 10GB plan with overages
- Canadians can now buy Public Mobile SIM cards from Amazon
- Rogers unveils ‘Edge Financing,’ get any device for $0 down and no interest
- Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S10
- Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Encqor 5G testbed ready to collaborate with businesses
- Mercedes-Benz MBUX Infotainment System Review: A broad offering
- How Shoppers Drug Mart will use blockchain to validate medical cannabis
- Huawei P30 Lite Review: A phone of few issues
- Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 10 to be unveiled on August 7th
- Canadian-made Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course delayed to 2020
- 55% of Canadian parents say kids spend more time online during summer
Comments