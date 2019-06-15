Samsung Galaxy Fold not coming in July, no progress since April: report

A Samsung official has reportedly denied rumours that the Galaxy Fold would relaunch in July, noting that “nothing has progressed since April.”
Late last week, rumours suggested that Samsung was hoping to launch the Galaxy Fold in July after delaying the release in April because of issues with the phone’s display.
However, a Samsung official reportedly told The Korean Herald that the Fold wouldn’t launch in July. To make matters worse, the official said nothing has progressed since the original delay.
It’s not clear if this means Samsung hasn’t made progress in determining a new launch date, or if the company hasn’t made progress in fixing the Fold’s flaws.
The latter would be a much more worrying problem. However, Samsung has reportedly adjusted the protective film that, when removed, severely damages the display. The film allegedly will go under the edges of the device so it can’t be removed. There were also issues with the gap between the screen and the device where it hinges, and debris getting into that. Samsung has reportedly narrowed the gap to reduce the chances of debris getting under the display.
Regardless, it looks like it could be a while longer before a folding device is available for customers to buy. Even Huawei has pushed back the launch of its Mate X folding phone to ensure it releases with high quality.
Source: The Korean Herald Via: 9to5Google
