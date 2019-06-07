Rumours point to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold launching in the U.S. in July

New rumours indicate that Samsung plans to hold a press conference later this month to reveal it will launch the Galaxy Fold in July, according to South Korean publication Newstomato.
During the press conference, Samsung will explain what happened with the Fold’s initial release to the media, according to reports. The tech giant also plans to discuss the changes it has made to the smartphone’s design.
Early media review units of the Fold suffered from various issues, ranging from the smartphone’s protective display layer being pulled off and breaking the foldable display, to debris getting under the smartphone’s hinge.
However, the report doesn’t say when the foldable smartphone will actually release. Samsung initially planned to drop the Fold in the U.S. back in April, and then in Canada during the summer. As it stands right now, it doesn’t look like the Fold’s Canadian release date has shifted. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung Canada for confirmation.
According to various reports, Samsung has changed the Fold’s protective film so it goes under the edges of the device and can’t be easily removed. The gap behind the display hinge that previously could get debris stuck in it has also been slimmed down.
While Samsung has not revealed how much the Galaxy Fold will cost in Canada, the foldable smartphone is priced at $,1980 USD (roughly $2,600 CAD) in the United States.
Source: Newstomato Via: Tom’s Guide
