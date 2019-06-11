News
New versions of Facebook’s ‘Portal’ devices coming this fall

Jun 11, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

Facebook’s vice president of augmented reality and virtual reality has announced plans to release new updated versions of its Portal video-calling devices this fall, as reported by Reuters.

It is unclear what these new form factors will look like, as Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s vice president of AR and VR, only hinted toward the upcoming release.

“We have a lot more that we’re going to unveil later in this fall, new form factors that we’re going to be shipping,” Bosworth told Reuters.

The launch announcement comes amid privacy concerns around Facebook and its practices across its platforms.

Bosworth told Reuters that the Portal devices are only for calls, and that they don’t have the ability to record things. He said that Facebook is about ‘private conversation.’

Facebook recently released the original Portal devices in Canada this month, following the Canadian release announcement in April at the F8 conference.

Source: Reuters 

