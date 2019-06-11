News
Microsoft’s next-gen Project Scarlett will run Xbox One games

The backwards compatibility team is changing its focus

Jun 11, 2019

11:34 AM EDT

Microsoft has confirmed it’s starting to wind down Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatibility support for the Xbox One.

The tech giant says that the team behind its backwards compatibility platform is now focusing on bringing Xbox One game support to its next-generation Project Scarlett console.

“We have now shifted our focus to help make the games you love playing on Xbox One compatible with future Xbox hardware,” said Jason Ronald, partner director of the Xbox platform, during a recent E3 livestream. “After this week, we have no plans to add additional Original Xbox or Xbox 360 titles to the catalogue on Xbox One.”

Microsoft says it plans to get every Xbox One game running on Scarlett, as well as other titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360.

The final list of Xbox One backwards compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games include the following titles:

Original Xbox

  • Armed and Dangerous
  • Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
  • Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Xbox 360

  • Asura’s Wrath
  • Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
  • Enchanted Arms
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
  • Far Cry Classic
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator
  • Infinite Undiscovery
  • Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
  • Skate
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hope
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Syndicate
  • Too Human
  • Unreal Tournament III

Xbox One X Enhanced updates

  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts
  • Banjo-Tooie
  • Kameo Elements of Power
  • Perfect Dark
  • Perfect Dark Zero
  • Viva Piñata
  • Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

Source: Xbox

