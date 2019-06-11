Vancouver man wants city to regulate parking locations for car share programs

A Vancouver resident wants there to be a city limit to the number of car sharing vehicles that are parked in residential parking spots.
Dan Pressler, who lives in a condominium a block away from the Pacific National Exhibition, said the number of cars being parked in his residential parking lot has increased exponentially in the past few years. He said the biggest increase was during the Craft Beer Festival which just occurred over the weekend.
The PNE hosts an annual 17-day summer fair, and other events are also hosted in that specific area.
He added that cars during the past weekend had filled the entire lot and were even kept overnight.
In that particular parking lot area, lots are reserved for residents as well as drivers using car services like Evo and Car2Go, the CBC reported.
“It’s definitely amped up over the last decade,” he said, noting that he would like for the city to regulate the overload. He added that the services are good for the environment but there needs to be some sort of oversight in terms of parking.
Pressler told the CBC that there are events at least once a month in the area, drawing many vehicles, ultimately forcing him to try and find parking elsewhere. He noted that this has become standard practice for now and is incredibly frustrating.
The City of Vancouver told the CBC that it supports car sharing programs and said that it works with them to find dedicated parking spots.
“In instances where cars bunch together, the City works with car sharing organizations to provide dedicated on-street space to draw demand away from residential areas,” the city said.
Source: CBC
