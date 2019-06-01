Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [May 27 – June 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
Good Omens
Amazon’s latest and biggest Prime Original series is based on authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The TV series follows the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale as they work to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and the final battle between Heaven and Hell.
Gaiman served as the series’ showrunner and writer. David Tennant (Doctor Who), Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) co-star.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 31st, 2019
Runtime: Six episodes (51 to 56 minutes each)
Available to download: Yes
Stream Good Omens here.
Crave
Deadwood: The Movie
In 2006, HBO cancelled its Deadwood TV series after only three seasons, leaving fans without a proper conclusion to the acclaimed historical Western drama.
Now, well over a decade later, HBO is giving fans just that with Deadwood: The Movie, a continuation of the series that brings back much of the original cast. The film takes place 10 years after the show and examines how time has taken its toll on the residents of Deadwood, South Dakota.
The film was directed by longtime HBO director Minahan, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and stars Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Ian McShane (John Wick), Molly Parker (House of Cards), Paula Malcolmson (Ray Donovan) and John Hawkes (The Sessions).
HBO Canada release date: May 31st, 2019
Crave release date: May 31st, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Available to download: No
Stream Deadwood: The Movie here. Note that a Crave Movies + HBO subscription ($19.98 CAD/month) is required.
Running with Beto
Running with Beto, directed by David Modigliani (61 Bullets), is a documentary focused on the campaign of U.S. Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke (no relation to MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke). The film follows O’Rourke’s journey from unknown politician to national political sensation and how the sudden changes affected his family.
HBO Canada release date: May 28th, 2019
Crave release date: May 28th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Available to download: No
Stream Running with Beto here. Note that a Crave Movies + HBO subscription ($19.98 CAD/month) is required.
Netflix
Always Be My Maybe
Always Be My Maybe, Netflix’s latest rom-com, tells the story of two childhood friends who fall in love as adults, even as they find themselves in vastly different socioeconomic situations.
The film was directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and stars Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park and series writer Ali Wong, as well as Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-O) and Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves (John Wick) playing a version of himself.
Netflix Canada release date: May 31st, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes
Available to download: Yes
Stream Always Be My Maybe here.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 6)
When Fox cancelled Dan Goor and Michael Schur’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, NBC swooped in to pick up the series and renew the popular comedy series for a sixth season. Now, Netflix Canada has added all episodes of Season 6 (on top of already having the previous five seasons). The series follows immature-but-talented NYPD detective Jake Peralta as he butts heads with his new commanding officer.
The series stars Andy Samberg (The Lonely Island), Andre Braugher (Homicide: Life on the Street), Stephanie Beatriz (Short Term 12), Melissa Fumero (One Life to Live) and Terry Crews (The Expendables).
Original TV broadcast run: January to May 2019
Netflix Canada release date: May 31st, 2019
Runtime: 18 episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Available to download: Yes
Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine here.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Comedian David Letterman’s talk show web series returns to Netflix for a second season.
This time around, Letterman has in-depth discussions with five celebrities: rapper Kanye West, talk show host Ellen Degeneres, comedienne Tiffany Haddish, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and philanthropist Melinda Gates.
Netflix Canada release date: May 31st, 2019
Runtime: Five episodes (44 to 56 minutes each)
Available for download: Yes
Stream My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman here.
When They See Us
From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) comes When They See Us, which focuses on the true story of five Harlem teens who were falsely accused of a high-profile 1989 assault and rape in New York City’s Central Park.
DuVernay created, co-wrote and directed the series, which stars Asante Blackk (first role), Caleel Harris (Ghostbusters 2: Haunted Halloween), Ethan Herisse (Key and Peele), Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) and Marquis Rodriguez (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as the five teens, plus Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), John Leguizamo (Ice Age), Michael K. Williams (The Wire) and Niecy Nash (Reno 911!).
Netflix Canada release date: May 31st, 2019
Runtime: Four episodes (64 to 88 minutes each)
Available for download: Yes
Stream When They See Us here.
