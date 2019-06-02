Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- London court to determine whether police can obtain Facebook messages
- Apple working to improve Apple Maps in Canada this summer
- Lyft launches safety efforts to remind drivers to share the road with Toronto cyclists
- Ontario government proposes tax credit change to help smaller game developers
- Toronto police say they’ve been using facial recognition for over a year
- Nest Hub Review: Google Home with a screen
- Moto Z4 Hands-on: Reaching for the mid-range crown
- Federal government announces funding for independent privacy issue research projects
- Walmart Canada’s new ‘Fast Lane’ lets you shop and check out in-store with app
- Pre-election, Minister Gould feels ‘prepared’ with C-76’s digital platform rules
- Facebook Canada invests $2.5 million to foster innovation in local news business models
- Ontario class action lawsuit against BlackBerry allowed to move forward
- Uber Eats piloting ‘Pickup’ feature in Toronto
- Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in June
- Here’s how to stream the Raptors vs Warriors NBA finals in Canada
- Amazon’s smaller Echo Show 5 is launching next month in Canada
