While the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X took the spotlight in February, Apple might be preparing, at least on paper, for a foldable future.
According to CNET, the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent on May 29th to Apple’s application for “Foldable Cover and Display for an Electronic Device.” The application was filed on February 1st, 2017. The patent shows the flexible screen can bend in multiple ways, including the ability to sustain more than one bend.
As expected, the filing does not say which Apple device may receive the blessing.
This is also not the first time Apple has patented a design for a bendable electronic device. CNET reported the Cupertino, California-based giant updated one of its old patent for a what the American publisher describes as a foldable clamshell phone, a design that saves a lot of footprints when folded inwards.
For the time being, when will Apple join the foldable arms race is anyone’s guess.
