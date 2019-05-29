Samsung reportedly pushes back Galaxy Fold release date again

At this point, it almost feels like the Galaxy Fold won’t end up releasing at all.
Samsung’s beleaguered foldable smartphone might hit U.S. store shelves in June, according to two South Korean publications, Yonhap News and The Korea Herald. It’s unclear if this delay will shift the Fold’s “summer 2019” Canadian release date as well.
The $1,980 USD (roughly $2,628 CAD) Galaxy Fold was originally set to release in the U.S. on April 26th and then in Canada at some point this summer. The innovative smartphone was delayed following media experiencing issues with it, including dirt getting under the device’s foldable display and the removal of a screen protector that was part of the foldable’s display.
This latest delay comes in spite of the fact that the South Korean company has reportedly solved the Fold’s design issues by extending the plastic bezel surrounding the screen so that it is under the device’s edges and not visible on the side of the display.
Samsung also reportedly reduced the size of the fold in the hinge where dust and debris can get behind the Galaxy Fold’s display.
As it stands right now it’s unclear when Samsung plans to officially reveal the Galaxy Fold’s final release date. The company has yet to confirm a Canadian release date for the smartphone.
Via: CNET Source: Yonhap News, The Korea Herald
Comments