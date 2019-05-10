Google Assistant on Sonos speakers is launching in the U.S. next week

First, the good news: Sonos finally plans to start rolling Google Assistant to its Sonos One and Beam smart speakers starting next week. The company shared the news in its Q2 2019 earnings report.
Now, the bad news: Sonos plans to launch Assistant first in the U.S., “with more markets to come over the next few months.”
All of which to say, the seemingly neverending wait for Google Assistant to arrive on Sonos speakers in Canada continues. Of course, Canadians are no strangers to waiting. When the Sonos One first launched in Canada, it did so without Alexa support. Amazon’s voice-activated assistant only arrived on the Sonos One post-launch.
Sonos first teased Google Assistant integration when it announced the Sonos One in late 2017. After multiple delays, Sonos started beta testing the voice-activated assistant this past November.
Source: Sonos
Comments